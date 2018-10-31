Buckingham rocks initiative builds on it's solid start

Buckingham's second rock hunt took place last weekend and proved a great success, with more businesses involved and more families taking part in the hunt.

#lovebuckingham was set up a month ago by town resident Lauren Hutton who wanted to show support for the town and champion places to eat, shop and visit within the area.

Brothers Saya and Luca with the rock they found at the Homeflair gift shop

As part of the campaign, a partnership started in association with Buckingham Rocks which saw hidden rocks painted with the logos of local businesses around the town.

After Lauren posted clues as to their whereabouts on social media, families set about finding the rocks and returning them to the shop or cafe to claim their prize.

Lauren said: "The response to the first Buckingham rock hunt in October was overwhelmingly positive and it was fantastic to see so many people out looking for rocks and enjoying the prizes at the town's many fantastic shops and eateries.

"The hunt was very popular and well-received and after the article in the Advertiser more businesses got involved.

Some of the rocks being painted ahead of being hidden around town

"We did the hunt again last weekend and the number of shops supporting went from 12 last time, to around 35 this time, and featured everything from home, children's and gift shops to coffee shops, eateries, bars and barbers and also featured a few local crafters this time.

"Lots of people shared the photos of themselves with their finds and the prizes they got from the shops featured on the rocks.

"It was a really lovely thing to be a part of and a huge thank you to all the shops involved and to everyone who supported this."

Lauren added that she hopes the rock hunts can be a fairly regular thing but said she wasn't sure whether it would be sustainable as a monthly activity.

A selection of the rocks hidden around Buckingham at the weekend

She added: "I am still surprised at how it is taking off.

"It is making people happy and creating a positive vibe so it makes a positive contribution to life in Buckingham."