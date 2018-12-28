Buckingham rotarians distribute Christmas gifts to residents in supported living accommodation

Members of Buckingham Rotary Club organised their annual distribution of Christmas presents to those in supported living accommodation.

The gifts were handed out just before Christmas and in the photo above they are being received by residents of the supported living complex in Bourton Road.

Other gifts are handed out to two elderly residents in Albarn Close, Gawcott.

Margo Jackson from Buckingham Rotary Club said: "The rotary club prepare and distribute the parcels.

"We are very grateful to Waitrose who supply the bags and also some groceries and other food to bill the parcels.

"We would also like to thank Carly Burgess, a community officer for the Waitrose store who is a big part in ensuring we can run this scheme.

"This scheme has been running for more than ten years and it is great that we can spread a bit of festive cheer by continuing to support it."