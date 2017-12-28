Buckingham Rotary Club donates festive treats to care homes

A group based in Buckingham and Gawcott has done its bit to ensure everyone had a festive treat over the Christmas period.

Buckingham Rotary Club kindly donated gift boxes, containing food and gifts, to residents of Bourton Road care home ahead of Christmas Day.

Margo Jackson, who organises the boxes, said: “For many years Buckingham Rotary Club has presented a Christmas box filled with treats to adults with learning disabilities or physical frailty who are in full time residential care in Buckingham and Gawcott.

“Although they have the best and kindest care, from dedicated and experienced staff, being remembered by the Buckingham community is a tangible way of showing we care.

“Each year David and I enjoy choosing just what festive treats will go into each box, and we are very appreciative of the generous support of the local branches of Waitrose and Aldi.”

This year the rotary club supplied 21 parcels, taking into account special diets and requirements

Each box included a personal Christmas card from rotary president Chris Sutton who also called into the Bourton Road home to meet and chat to some of the residents.

Kim Cracknell, from the Freemantle Trust home on Bourton Road, said “The club remember our service users every year with a lovely hamper which all the service users really appreciate and enjoy.

“Margo is amazing at putting them all together and sorting out dietary requirements.”