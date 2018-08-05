Buckingham rural transport scheme looking for volunteer drivers

The Buckingham Area Rural Transport (BART) scheme is looking for volunteer drivers for their initial pilot services.

The project has been set up by a group of local volunteers whose aim is to help get people moving in and around Buckingham.

Following months of discussion and research, BART is now planning its first pilot services, making use of existing vehicles such as the Bernwode Community Bus, while it tests out different potential services.

Last month, new project manager Ashley Waite attended the Buckingham Local Area Forum to show the bus to surrounding parishes.

Initial funding of £10,000 was awarded to the project by Bucks County Council through the forum.

Warren Whyte, chairman of the Local Area Forum and initiator of the project said: “We are really excited to have appointed a project manager to help make the project a reality.

“To get things moving, we are looking for volunteer drivers to come forward and for interested people with relevant skills such as transport, finance or fundraising to consider joining the executive committee.

“If you think your group, club, association or event would benefit from using the community bus, do get in touch with our project manager who will be happy to have an informal chat about the roles.”

Once a suitable number of potential drivers come forward, a training session will be arranged, which will be funded by the project.

The bus is looking to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will pick up and drop off people across the town.

Drivers require a D1 licence classification and should have some experience of driving a large vehicle.

If you are interested in finding out more call Ashley Waite on 07977 401548.