Buckingham’s bank holiday Bandjam

Buckingham Town Centre will once again play host to nine hours of live music today (Sunday).

Buckingham Bandjam, a free event showcasing the best musical talent from across the area is returning from 1pm to 10pm.

Among the confirmed acts are Red Bullets, Progression, Bighead and Copper Lights.

The action takes place at The Bull Ring and all are welcome to enjoy a day of good company and great music.

Buckingham town councillor, Robin Stuchbury said: “This ambient event built around community provides the opportunity for all the family to get together in the town centre at no extra cost at the end of what I am sure has been a very expensive summer period.”

He added: “You can expect to see continuous live music throughout the day with a collection of local bands, from blues to alternative rock.

“Mums and dads should bring the kids down to enjoy some live music without having to put their hands in their pockets.”

This year’s event is being run by Lee Maloney, the new landlord of the New Inn pub in Buckingham.

To find out more information about the event visit www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/events/bandjam