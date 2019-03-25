Buckingham's community bookshop opens in new location at university

Buckingham's community bookshop has moved to a new location within the University of Buckingham campus.

The Buckingham Bookshop, an independent bookshop, has been located within the university's grounds for more than 25 years.

Having previously been in a building on Hunter Street, it has now moved to the newest building at the university campus - the Vinson Building.

The Buckingham Bookshop was officially opened in its new location last week by Alexander McCall Smith, author of the No 1 Ladies Detective Agency.

Mr McCall Smith was visiting the university to hold a talk entitled 'Why I like writing about photographs'

Bookshop owner Alison Cameron said: “The move has been brilliant.

"There is natural footfall which means we are welcoming new customers all the time from the university and the community.

"As we are in a new lovely setting people can see what the bookshop has to offer whether it is stationary, books or our new range of hoodies!

“We were thrilled when world famous author Alexander McCall Smith agreed to come and officially open the bookshop last Tuesday.

"The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency books are so well known, as are many of his other books, so we knew it would be a hugely popular event.

"We have some signed copies of his books for anyone that missed the chance on the night.”

The bookshop is located close to a new cafe, which is also open to the community.