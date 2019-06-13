Buckingham's young farmers show their pulling power

Buckingham Young Farmers Club (BYFC) gave an admirable performance at the annual Young Farmers Club (YFC) rally at Bledlow Country Show on 1 June.

Hosted by Princes Risborough YFC (PRYFC), Young Farmers Clubs from across the county took part in an array of competitions; some farming related, and some weird and wonderful such as painting with your mouth, churn rolling and egg throwing.

Buckingham Young Farmers tug of war team

But it was in the tug of war that Buckingham really shone. The juniors team and the ladies team won their sections, and so qualified for the South of England Show.

On the 8 June, BYFC travelled to Kent and competed against other clubs from counties across the South of England. Both the Junior and Ladies teams finished in second place.

The junior team are: Harvey Kimble, Theo Terkelsen, Lauren Smith, Charlotte Smith, Ollie Downham, Sophia Smith, Emily Hazlewood, James Moss.

The ladies team are: Maddie Kimble, Chloe Smith, Rachel Stocks, Kat Slade (PRYFC), Amy Howitt (PRYFC), Jessica Preece (PRYFC), Tayla Davies (PRYFC).

Buckingham YFC Chairman Maddie Kimble said:

“I am incredibly proud to see the Club going from strength to strength at the moment and winning the Rally was a great success! It was great to see everybody putting so much effort and hard work in, and of course, enjoying themselves and having plenty of fun! That’s really what Buckingham YFC is all about!”

Buckingham Young Farmers Club meets on a Wednesday nights.

Maddie said:

“All you need is an interest in the countryside and rural life, a good sense of fun, and a willingness to get stuck in and try anything.”

For more info about the club or charity of the year, Forage Aid, please email: buckinghamyfc@outlook.com.