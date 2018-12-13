Buckingham School hosts Christmas lunch for the town's older residents

The Buckingham School hosted a Christmas lunch for the town's older residents yesterday (Wednesday).

As well as a traditional Christmas lunch, the event at the Jubilee Hall also featured a festive quiz, a game of bingo, a raffle, singing and dancing performances from students and an extract from 'Singin in the Rain,' the school's annual pre-Christmas show which is being performed all this week.

Mayor Jon Harvey popped in to the event to wish everyone a merry Christmas and said of the day: "I got a good seat to see the dancing and listen to the school choir.

"We all got to see an extract of Singing in the Rain too!

"It was a delightful afternoon which was very well organised by the school students - well done to everyone involved."