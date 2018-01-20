Buckingham schoolgirl dances into the record books

A ten-year-old from Buckingham has danced her way into the record books, by taking part in the world’s largest group dance.

Pingalakshi Krishnan, 10, who is in Year 5 student at Buckingham Primary School, joined her classmates of Bharatanatyam dancers on December 31, and danced simultaneously with other performers, across five continents.

Dancers from the High Wycombe-based Sesha Natiya Nikethan Bharatanatyam Dance Academy

Pingalakshi is a student of Bharatanatyam dance, a classical Indian expression, at High Wycombe-based Sesha Natiya Nikethan Bharatanatyam Dance Academy.

She said: “Although it was hard work, I loved the various dance movements. Dancing together with so many others needed coordination, which I was taught by my dance teacher.

I enjoyed every moment of the program and am delighted that my name goes in to the record-breaking world of Guinness.”

The dance on new year’s eve paid tribute to the world’s farmers, drawing on its agricultural roots in the southern Indian state of Chennai. Pingalakshi’s family moved to Buckingham in 2011.

Pingalakshi’s parents, Krishnan Raghavan and Rakki Krishnan, are very proud of their talented daughter. Krishnan said: “Our daughter started dance when she was six-years-old. Her maiden stage appearance occurred at the age of seven where she impressed the audience with her graceful rendering of difficult dance “mudras” or postures.

“Since then, Pingalakshi has been a regular performer at various events in the UK. Her dances have won the adoration of many Bharatanatyam exponents in the UK, including her guru Mrs Ananya Ainkaran, who describes her as a keen student of the art and a young bright Bharatanatyam artiste in the making. We are so very, very proud of her.”

Dance teacher, or ‘guru, Mrs Ainkaran said: “The main dance event arising from India symbolises the toil of the farmers and this fiesta is a tribute to their hard work. It was heartening to be part of such a big worldwide event that required a great degree of harmonization at the artistic and administrative level to make it a complete success.”