Buckingham schools work together on arts and drama piece

Students from the Royal Latin School and the Buckingham School worked together to create a performance piece called ‘Community’ on July 18 and 19.

The students explored themes including technology, history, diversity, technology and sport.

The final work was showcased to family, friends, staff and members of Buckingham Town Council.

Students have described the opportunity as ‘a hugely rewarding and immersive experience’ while Royal Latin teacher Rachel Stevens said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed the process and have loved seeing the two schools working in this way.”