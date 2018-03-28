Buckingham set to turn purple for a day in aid of Oli

Buckingham is set to turn purple for a day as part of a fundraiser to support brain tumour victim Oli Hilsdon.

Sarah Henderson, a neighbour of Oli’s, is organising an Oliday on Saturday April 7.

The day is part of continued efforts by the community to help raise £230,000 for the 26-year-old so he can have a vaccine that is currently not available on the NHS.

Sarah said: “My idea was to contact local businesses and ask them to donate a small percentage of all sales made on that day to Oli’s fund.

“I have contacted 30 companies to date and have eight or nine who are taking part with hopefully many more joining between now and then.

“The percentage is up to the company owners and have so far ranged from 5% up to a very generous owner who is donating 20% of all sales and then personally matching this contribution which is incredible.

“Another owner has suggested making a dish in Oli’s name and selling it for the whole of April, so it is triggering other fundraising efforts too.

“I’d love to turn our town purple (Oli’s favourite colour) for a day and I want to encourage everyone to shop locally.”

The businesses confirmed as taking part so far are Villiers, Vibins, Dandy Lions, Nimble Thimble, The Kings Head, The Woolpack, The Garage, Harrold Opticians, Buckingham Tea Rooms and Prego.

Any businesses interested in taking part should contact Sarah on 07979312405.