Buckingham Society reflect on 2018 for the town

The Buckingham Society have been reflecting on 2018 for the town - a year which saw more votes than ever before at the trader of the year awards and new buildings adding character to the town.

Speaking to the Advertiser, the society's chair Roger Edwards said he was pleased that this year's trader of the year competition had attracted a record number of votes.

The opening of the University of Buckingham's Vinson building, which took place last month

Leeders Hardware, Meadow Row Tearooms and the Isla Jane Bakery retained their respective titles with the awards handed out at Buckingham's Christmas light switch-on at the start of this month.

Roger said: "We are pleased at how these trader of the year awards have grown since we started them three years ago.

"They show that the town centre is still very lively despite the High Street suffering.

"The record number of votes shows that people still care about the town and the businesses at the heart of it."

Roger Edwards and Hazel Edwards from the Buckingham Society with the trophy and voting forms for the Trader of the Year competition

Among the other positives the society recognises this year is the development of new buildings in the town centre.

Roger said: "I am encouraged by the development of buildings such as the old NatWest bank.

"The new building at the university the Vinson building is splendid and really adds to the appearance of the town.

"As a society we support the efforts of those who create buildings that improve the look of Buckingham."

Roger said one of the events in the town this year which the society looked back on fondly was the unveiling of the silent soldier silhouette which was fixed to the council chamber in August and remained there until just after Remembrance Sunday.

He said: "The society was very pleased to support the unveiling of the silent solider.

"It was a very important thing for the town and it was very pleasing that the special events we held over the Armistice weekend received such a great turnout.

"The remembrance evening organised by Lionel Weston was a great event and a chance for the community to come together and remember those who came back from war.

"All these things help make Buckingham the great place it is to live."