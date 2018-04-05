Buckingham space aficionado prepares to launch his new book

A space fanatic from Buckingham is preparing to launch his new book all about the subject.

James Henderson is an IT lecturer with a passion for all things space dating back to his university days.

Now he has put pen to paper to share his knowledge and enthusiasm for the subject.

‘What on Earth is up There? is an informal guide to the universe.

Mr Henderson said: “It is a book about space designed for the layperson.

“It is suitable for all ages and you don’t need any prior knowledge of space to be able to understand it.

“It is for people who are curious and want to know more about space.”

Mr Henderson’s book has already been listed on the website Amazon and it will be officially launched at a free event at the Woolpack pub in Buckingham on Thursday April 12 at 8pm.

Mr Henderson said of the launch: “There will be a short presentation by me, about space and the book.

“And then I will hand out some free copies.

“We’ll have some space music and videos playing as well.”

Mr Henderson’s passion for all things space-related dates back to his university days.

He said: “I did a PhD in physics at University College, London, where I studied how hydrogens formed in Jupiter.

“I have worked in IT for a while now and written some papers but I’ve never written a book before.

“It was something I thought about doing for a while - all because I want to share the joy of space.”

The book describes itself as ‘a brief walk through the wonders and the mysteries of our universe and its science.’

The book is 128 pages and it is available on Amazon as a paperback priced at £5.99.

To complement the book Mr Henderson plans to launch a website featuring weekly blogs about topics related to space.

More details about this will be announced during the launch event.