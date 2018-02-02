Buckingham student Chloe earns Crufts nomination thanks to her love of animals

A Buckingham student has been recognised for her volunteering work with animals.

Chloe Smith, 17, a pupil at the Royal Latin School, contributes her time and effort to a host of charities, including the Brackley and Buckingham District dog training club, Shacks Barn and Buckingham Riding for the Disabled Club, The Wildlife Trust and Buckingham Vets4Pets - all whilst working hard to achieve her A-Levels.

Chloe Smith, 17, from Brackley, of Vets4Pets, Buckingham, has been nominated for the Crufts Outstanding Young Persons Award having already won the Champion Volunteer of the Year award. Pictured with some of her workmates

Crufts, the nation’s largest dog show, have elected her Champion Volunteer of the Year and Chloe is now in the running to be crowned Young Person of the Year, at the show on March 11.

She will be up against four other category winners - Young Braveheart, Good Buddy, Sporting Talent and Fundraiser of the Year - in the quest to win this latest title.

Additionally, Chloe will be competing at Crufts for the first time, with her Cavapoo companion Ziggy gearing up for her debut in the agility and jumping competitions.

Chloe explained: “It’s really weird, I’ve never been to Crufts but this year we’re competing and we have the award to look forward to.

Chloe Smith with her dog Ziggy

“I’m very grateful to be nominated.

“Overall, I’ve just really enjoyed helping out with animals and doing animal-based activities.

“At the vets, I sometimes work at the reception but also help the veterinary nurses and get to hold the animals - it’s the dream job!”

The aspiring vet first got into contact with Buckingham’s Vets4Pets team after organising a successful search for a missing dog.

Michael Doherty, manager at Buckingham and Bicester Vets4Pets is confident Chloe will go far.

He said: “Chloe is a really wonderful intelligent young lady who deserves all the support she can get for this prestigious national award.

“In our view she’s destined for an amazing future in veterinary.”

Royal Latin School headteacher David Hudson said: “We are enormously proud of Chloe’s achievements thus far.

“She is an amazingly positive person who is constantly seeking to help those around her, both in and out of school.

“We know she is outstanding and would be thrilled if people could support her in this competition.”

The vote to decide who wins the award is open to the public and closes on March 7.

To read more, and to vote for Chloe, visit www.bit.ly/2DSHkLm