Buckingham student reflects on her ‘amazing’ weekend backstage at BBC sports awards

A student from Finmere has been telling the Advertiser all about her memorable weekend backstage at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

As reported last month Chloe Everest, 13, was selected from more than 5,000 entrants to a Blue Peter competition and joined the judging panel for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Royal Latin pupil also had the chance to attend the ceremony in Liverpool, as well as enjoying backstage access and the chance to interview some famous faces.

She said: “It was an amazing weekend.

“On Saturday I met up with Radzi Chinyanganya (Blue Peter presenter).

“I got to have a look around the venue and do a couple of pieces to camera.

“I then watched Noel Gallagher and his band rehearse, interviewed Jonnie Peacock (one of the contenders) on stage and then went into the dressing rooms and interviewed Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan (the presenters).

“Sunday was even more exciting because I got to watch the celebrities arrive.

“I talked to various guests on the red carpet including Torvill and Dean and Anthony Joshua.

“I then got to watch the ceremony itself which was fantastic.

“Everyone I think was surprised that Sir Mo Farah won but he was very deserving of the award.”

Chloe helped to judge the winner of the Young Sports Personality title which went to England and Manchester City footballer Phil Foden.

She said: “Phil was a worthy winner but my personal favourite of the nominees was the gymnast Ellie Downie.”

Chloe then went to the after show party which was attended by sports stars, their families and guests who had been invited to the ceremony.

Reflecting on her weekend Chloe said: “It was a fabulous experience - it has helped improve my confidence, helped me with public speaking and has made me consider a career in sports presenting.”