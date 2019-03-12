Buckingham students celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight at series of events

Students at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight with a series of events designed to increase awareness of Fairtrade and to raise money for charity.

Year Eight students formed a Fairtrade group in school and achieved a Fairtrade School Award through a series of challenges which included delivering a series of assemblies throughout the fortnight to each year group, running a fair trade bake sale with homemade cakes sold at break time, and discussions with school managers on how more fairtrade items can be introduced into the school.

The Buckingham Fairtrade group were also invited in to sell a variety of craft items and fairtrade chocolate for students and staff, and in the process they raised £200 to support fairtrade farmers in developing countries.

David Henry, the Latin's head of geography said: “I am delighted to see our students being so active in supporting Fairtrade.

"They have been able not only to influence school policy, but also raise a significant amount of money for such a good cause.”