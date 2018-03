Students from the Buckingham Music Centre are holding a concert to showcase their musical talents on Friday March 23.

The performance takes place at The Ugland Hall at Stowe School from 6.30pm and the group will be joined by Buckingham Glee Choir and musicians from Bittersweet Music.

There is no entrance fee but there will be a retiring collection for the Bucks Learning Trust Music charity and the Glee charities.

For more details e-mail aylmusic@learningtrust.net.