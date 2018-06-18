Buckingham studio holds fitness fundraiser for charity

A five-hour fitness fundraiser was held at Buckingham based fitness studio The Energy Effect on Saturday June 9.

More than 160 people attended the event at the studio on the Buckingham Industrial Estate and helped to raise around £1500 - money which will be donated to the Sobell House Hospice and the Hamilton House Care Home.

Among the activities during the day were kettlercise, energy cycle, piloxing, metafit and clubbercise plus the new boxercise class.

Organiser Kirsty Davies said: “I would like to thank everyone who came along and everyone who donated towards the raffle.

“We are planning to run another event next year on the same weekend - which coincides with the anniversary of us opening.”