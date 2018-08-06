Buckingham toilets re-opened after vandalism

A toilet block in Buckingham has re-opened today (Monday) after it was damaged by vandals on two occasions within a week.

The toilet block on Cornwalls Meadow has been the victim of vandals on two separate occasions over the past week.

Asked about the nature of the damage, Buckingham Town Council's estate manager Lee Phillips said: "There was s**t smeared up the walls.

"We have reported the incidents to the police and been looking through the footage from the cameras in the vicinity.

"Unfortunately there have been a couple of recent incidents - it is a nightmare and we hope that is the end of it."