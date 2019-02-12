Buckingham Town Council oppose Osier Way development over concerns it could become a 'dormitory estate'

Buckingham Town Council has opposed plans to build 420 new homes on Osier Way, saying they are worried it could become 'a dormitory estate.'

An outline planning application was submitted last month for 'a residential development of up to 420 dwellings and associated infrastructure including provision of open space, car parking, new pedestrian and cycle linkages, landscaping and drainage works, two new accesses off Osier Way and one new access off Gawcott Road.

The application also includes the demolition of the existing pigsty.

A town council statement said: "The site was not marked for housing in the Buckingham neighbourhood plan and fell outside the settlement boundary, separated from the town by the industrial areas and the bypass, and had no community facilities beyond open space and play areas.

"Councillors are concerned that this proposal would result in a dormitory estate which would be isolated from town life.

"In addition, the proposal assumed that residents would work locally and walk or cycle to work or school.

"However in reality there is little chance of taking small children to school in any other way than by car, making the parent-car problems at the primary schools even worse than they are now.

"Shopping trips to Tesco, Lidl and the town centre would also add to the traffic in and out of the site via Osier Way and the bypass."

Councillors criticised the assumption that 25% affordable housing was acceptable, when the currently valid Buckingham neighbourhood plan requires 35% (a difference of more than 40 houses).

Councillors agreed that the figure in force when the plans were submitted should be used, not the proposed figure in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan which has not yet been accepted by the examining officer.

Buckingham Town Council's planning committee chairman Mark Cole said: "The application to build houses on land off Osier Way on the other side of the A421 is contrary to the Buckingham neighbourhood plan.

"It is neither the housing we want nor where we want it, and we will vigorously defend our neighbourhood plan, as the Secretary of State did when he refused permission for 130 dwellings off Moreton Road in 2017, as similarly being outside Buckingham’s settlement boundary.”

A date for when a decision is made on the application has yet to be released.