Buckingham Town Council opposes plans for care home in town

Buckingham Town Council has opposed plans for a new care home at West End Farm on Brackley Road.

At the council's extraordinary meeting earlier this month, a proposal to build 72 self-contained flats was discussed.

Each of the flats would house at least one resident requiring one and a half hours of care per week.

Minimum age for residents attending is 55 and care would be available 24 hours a day - but not from live-in carers.

The new owners of the site, Brio Retirement Living, has submitted plans to vary the approved scheme to enable it to be built of modular units to be assembled elsewhere and brought in by truck.

The proposed on-site amenities (for example a cinema) has also been reduced.

Councillors felt that their concerns on the amount of traffic likely to be generated by residents had not been addressed.

A council statement said: "Residents aged 55 may well have a job or other outside interests and commitments, and parking would also be needed by staff and visiting carers.

"The proposed access on to a fast road would be awkward, and there were only 72 parking spaces proposed for the 72 flats.

"Town councillors have always opposed the definition of the development as a care home as the flats are self-contained, with kitchen and bathroom, with a front door on to a stairwell with no internal connection to adjacent stairwells.

"Councillors feel the proposal is for a retirement village with a nominal entry requirement for contract care, and consequently housing, which means that according to the Buckingham neighbourhood plan a requirement of 35% affordable housing should be insisted upon, even if this was satisfied by a payment towards such housing elsewhere."

No date has been set for a decision on this application.