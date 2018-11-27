Buckingham traders retain titles at annual awards

Three Buckingham businesses have enjoyed a repeat of their success at this year's Buckingham trader of the year awards.

This year almost 2000 Buckingham locals took part in the vote - a reported increase of around 50% on 2017's turnout.

Meadow Row Tearoom - winner of the favourite place to eat category

Votes are cast for three awards, Buckingham trader, favourite place to eat and market trader.

Many of the voters said it was very difficult to choose between the array of excellent shops, cafés and service providers in the town.

The Buckingham trader category was won by Leeders Hardware for the second year running - they placed first out of 33 nominations.

Leeders Hardware is a small hardware shop located in the Meadow Shopping Centre on Meadow Walk.

The Isla Jane Bakery - winner of the market trader of the year award

Dandy Lions Boutique finished runner-up.

The award for Buckingham's favourite place to eat went to The Meadow Row Tea Room, which placed first out of 23 nominations.

The Meadow Row Tea Room also took home this title last year.

Found in the Meadow Shopping Centre, it is a small tea room known for it's homemade sandwiches and friendly atmosphere.

In the runner-up position was Bee's Kitchen.

Finally, the top market trader of 2018 went to Ian Winman of the Isla Jane Bakery, which also took home their title for the second consecutive year.

Isla Jane Bakery run market stalls around Buckinghamshire, Bedford and Oxford every week.

Councillor Jon Harvey, the mayor of Buckingham, will present the awards on December 1 at Buckingham's Christmas light switch-on.

Chair of the Buckingham Society, Roger Edwards said that the society started the awards three years ago to try and help draw Buckingham people's attention to their town centre.

Of the local businesses as a whole he said: “Buckingham should feel proud that in these difficult times for High Streets up and down the land Buckingham still has so many brilliant people willing to set up shop and provide the goods and services that we need.

“They all deserve our support.”

Each year the Buckingham Society organises the awards to go out to the local businesses around the town.