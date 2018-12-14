Buckingham Trefoil Guild celebrates 75th anniversary

The Buckingham Trefoil Guild celebrated its 75th anniversary with a tea party this week.

The group, which currently has 12 members, meets regularly in the Buckingham Town Council chamber.

The Buckingham Trefoil's 75th anniversary event - pictured is the cake-cutting

The guild has branches all over the country and is a branch of girl guiding.

Membership is open to people of all ages with the only proviso being that members agree to support the guiding ethos - including the pledge to help others.

Chair of the Buckingham Trefoil Guild Valerie Shaw said: "As a group we focus on the values of fun and friendship.

"We meet monthly and either welcome speakers or do activities such as bowling, walking and afternoon teas.

"Some of our members help out guides on trips and when they join the camp fire.

"Some of our members are current guide leaders.

"As a group we raise funds for charity, or so guiders can go on trips abroad to further their guiding work."

The birthday celebration was held on Tuesday December 11 and featured cheese-tasting, with samples provided by Kiwi and Pomme.

There was also the cutting of the tasty-looking birthday cake and the event gave the group the chance to come together for a catch-up.

Mayor Jon Harvey was invited to attend the celebration and said of the occasion: "I had the pleasure of attending the Buckingham Trefoil Guild tea party to celebrate this.

"It was a most warm and welcoming afternoon of good company, good cheese, good cake and good tea."

The motto of trefoil guild is 'we come together to keep alive among members the spirit of the guide and scout promises and laws'