Buckingham university doing more to help students

The University of Buckingham is looking to improve life for its students after a report revealed it was above the national average for drop-outs.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency said that 15 of 210 students aged under 21 who began a full-time first degree course at The University of Buckingham in the 2017-18 academic year quit before the end of the second year.

The dropout rate for mature students at the university was higher – in 2017-18, 12.4 per cent of its 120 mature students left before the second year.

The university said it regularly came top of the student satisfaction table, but had many more mature students as well as those with disabilities and a number of overseas students.

Vice-chancellor Anthony Seldon said: “We are improving our early-warning systems (including tools such as attendance monitoring) so that we can better address any difficulties students may face as early as possible. Each of our schools has also created a tailored continuation plan to accommodate the specific needs of their students.

“Our Academic Skills Know-how service is there to support all students, but particularly those who are at risk of dropping out. We are currently in the process of piloting psychometric testing to assist us in identifying those in need of extra support.

“Our dedicated Students First team based on campus provide personalised support to any student who may be having problems with university life, mental or physical health, or wellbeing.

“We are constantly exploring the possibilities as to how we can make our learning and teaching environment increasingly inclusive and supportive.”