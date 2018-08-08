Buckingham unveils Silent Soldier memorial to mark 100 years since First World War armistice

The mayor of Buckingham unveiled a silhouette of a first world war soldier outside the council chambers on Wednesday morning as part of the town's ongoing centenary remembrance programme.

The mayor was joined by deputy mayor Mark Cole, Buckingham town councillors, members of the Buckingham and District Royal British Legion, including chairman Andrew Cooper, and members of the public for the moving ceremony.

Silent Soldier Unveiling

The town crier kicked off proceedings with a spirited call to attention before Andrew Cooper gave an emotional reading of a segment of the famous poem by Laurence Binyon 'For The Fallen' ending with the words "we will remember them."

The mayor then added a few words, noting the importance in particular of the 8 August as the start of the Battle of Amiens, which proved to be the allies final offensive before the surrender of the German forces on 11 November 1918.