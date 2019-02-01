Buckingham woman organising skydive in aid of hospice

A Buckingham woman is organising a skydive in aid of Helen & Douglas House.

Hannah Smart, 23, the events manager at Helen & Douglas House, is encouraging people to take on an adventurous challenge for 2019 by signing up to the skydive, which takes place on the morning of Sunday March 31 at Hinton-on-the-Hedges airfield near Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Through her role at Helen & Douglas House Hannah sees first-hand how the money raised through the skydive and other events makes such a difference to local families with terminally ill children.

Hannah said: "I decided to skydive for Helen & Douglas House last year because it’s a challenge that I’ve always wanted to do but never had the courage to actually sign up for.

"Having worked at the charity for just over two years, it’s become so obvious just how vital this service is and I wanted to do as much as possible to help local families with terminally ill children whether it be through organising events in my day-to-day job or jumping out of a plane at 13,000 feet!

"Skydiving for Helen & Douglas House was the most incredible experience of my life, the moment my feet touched the ground I wanted to go back up and do it all over again and the best bit was that I raised more than £300 for such a deserving charity."

Helen & Douglas House provide medical, emotional and practical support for families who have to deal with the implications of living with a child who will die prematurely.

Proceeds raised through the skydive will be used to help children like Max, aged 11.

Max has been coming to Helen & Douglas House for five years for respite care because he has end-stage renal failure and a mitochondrial disorder, which occurs when not enough energy is produced to allow an individual's body to function properly.

Max’s mum Claire explained that the Helen & Douglas House was a vital lifeline to her family.

She said: "If we didn’t have Helen & Douglas House our lives would be much tougher and we wouldn’t have a rest.

"When we stay there we feel relieved because we know life will get a bit easier.

"We need these days to recharge to ensure we can give Max all the care he needs."

If you are interested in taking part in this skydive and helping local children like Max, visit www.hdh.org.uk to sign up or call 01865 799166.