Buckingham woman receives gold Duke of Edinburgh award

A woman from Buckingham who completed her gold Duke of Edinburgh this year, despite suffering a knee injury during an expedition, has been presented with her award.

Lara Munday, 20, suffered a knee injury while on an expedition in Snowdonia as she aimed to complete her Duke of Edinburgh award.

She was part of a four strong group on the expedition and with the help from the other women she managed to fight her way to the finish line.

Lara recently attended a presentation at St. James’s Palace, London, where she received her award from Dany Cotton, commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, after sharing her experiences with trustee for the Duke of Edinburgh’s award - HRH The Earl of Wessex.

Lara's Duke of Edinburgh journey took two years and saw her volunteer at Maids Moreton Rainbows, learn to drive and pass her test at the first attempt, keep active with Modern Theatre Dance, take part in a week long residential at a youth hostel on the South Downs and finally undertake a gruelling expedition in Snowdonia.

Lara's mum Ruth Newell, a Buckingham town councillor said she was immensely proud of her daughter while Lara added: "I would like to thank my expedition team and especially Mr Darcy and the D of E team at the Royal Latin school for their time and support in training students in skills required for the very tough expedition."