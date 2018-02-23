Buckingham youth club charity awarded £5000 community grant

Young people in Buckingham are celebrating after their youth club received a £5000 grant to help pay for running costs.

The Paradigm Foundation, based in South Bucks, awarded the money to help to pay for the staff and running costs of a club run by the youth clubs founding charity, formed in 2011 when its funding was withdrawn and the club was threatened with closure.

John Barnett, Director and Trustee of the Charity said: “The financial assistance from Paradigm Foundation along with existing funders has meant that the Club has been able to continue.

“We receive financial support from Buckingham Town Council, Aylesbury Vale Community Chest and a local Family Trust as well as benefiting from two annual fundraising events organised by the Rotary Club.

“However, despite our hard and worthwhile work, our future really does depend on us winning support, whenever we can, from suitable funding sources.”

The £5000 from the Paradigm Foundation, a charity set up by Paradigm Housing Group to support individuals and community projects in the areas where it operates, is part of a total £1 million spent in local communities, since the fund was set up in 2013.

Buckingham Youth Centre is a purpose-built building and the clubs cater for secondary school-age young people in the area, and provides a safe environment supervised by eight members of staff.

John added: “There is a lack of facilities for young people in Buckingham so we have worked hard to make the youth clubs more attractive and now have around 90 young people per week using the clubs.

“A success for the club is developing older club members into supervisors We are proud of developing our young people into young leaders.”