Buckinghamshire County Council to hold fostering evening

Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) are holding a fostering information evening on Wednesday 21 November in Aylesbury.

The informal event will start at 6:30pm in the Mezz rooms at the New County Offices in Walton Street and will offer the chance to find out all there is to know about fostering, how the recruitment process works and all about the training, support and allowances.

Currently more than 500 children are in care in Buckinghamshire. Between July and September of this year BCC found foster homes for 55 children with an average age of just over eight and a half.

Warren Whyte, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said:

“With the number of children coming into our care on the rise, it’s vital that we have more foster carers to look after them.

“Anyone can foster, you don’t need to have had children, be married or own your own home. All we ask is that you have a spare room and the time and energy needed to support a young person.

“In return we will give you outstanding training, ongoing support and a competitive allowance. Even if fostering is not something you can do, please think about your family and friends, do you know someone who could foster and just needs a nudge? Why not speak to them and ask them to get in touch with us.”

For more information on Fostering with Bucks or to book onto the next information event visit our website: www.buckscc.gov.uk/fostering or contact Ann-Marie Poulton: 01296 382444 / 07825 430978.