Bucks Best Kept Village opens... Does your village have what it takes?

The 2018 Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village competition is underway with information and entry forms going out to parish and town councils across the county.

The Best Kept Village Competition is sponsored by George Browns, Motts Coaches, Bucks County Council, Milton Keynes Council and District Councils from Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and

Wycombe.

The Best Kept Village competition has always proved very popular with the county’s villages and and towns, competition chairman Richard Pushman, is hoping that this year, will be no exception: “If a village or small town is considering the Best Kept Village competition, we can’t stress enough what a great community activity entering can be.

"The competition gets communities working together towards a common goal and it is a great way of getting to the heart of what really makes a community tick.

The competition is not difficult to enter and I don’t want any of the county’s villages to feel that they haven’t got what it takes to do well. The Best Kept Village competition is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained.

"The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and say ‘well done’ to the people that get community projects up and running.”

Further information regarding the competition is available from the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition Administrator by email at bkvbucks@gmail.com or by telephoning 07734886540.

The deadline for entries is 30 April 2018 and judging will take place in June and July.

The winners will be announced by the end of July, and the presentations will take place in the winning villages on 15 September.