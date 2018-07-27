Bucks Best Kept Village results revealed

The results of the Bucks Best Kept Village competition for 2018 have been announced.

Villages and small towns in Aylesbury Vale did particularly well in this year's competition winning the majority of the categories.

The full results are as follows:

The Gurney Cup (for villages with a population of 500 and under)

Winner - Weedon

Runner-up - Chenies

The Morris Cup (for villages with a population of 500 – 1500)

Winner - Padbury

Runner-up - Hedgerley

The DeFraine Cup (for villages with a population of 1501-3000)

Winner - Cheddington

Runner-up - Wing

The Pushman Cup (for villages with a population of more than 3000 people)

Winner - Chalfont St Giles

Runner-up - Haddenham

The Michaelis Cup (for small towns)

Winner - Wendover

Runner-up - Marlow

The Tindall Cup (a category for 2017 winners)

Winner - Cuddington

Runner-up - Stewkley

There were three other categories - Wendover was awarded the Sword of Excellence as the best overall winner, the Dashwood Trophy for the best runner-up went to Wing and Wing also won the Community Trophy.

Richard Pushman, chairman of the Bucks Best Kept Village Competition said: “Our popular Best Kept Village competition highlights the great community activity that goes on in our lovely Buckinghamshire villages.

"It is a great way to recognise the contribution of many who give their time and effort to showcase and enhance their local environment. The Best Kept Village competition is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained.

"The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and we warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their superb efforts. The standard is higher than ever this year despite the drought conditions."

The Best Kept Village competition is sponsored by George Browns and Bucks County Council with additional support from Milton Keynes Council and the district councils at Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and Wycombe.

The cups will be presented in the winning villages by Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks on Saturday September 15.