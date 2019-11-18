Bucks Book Awards announces 2020 shortlist

The Buckinghamshire Children’s Book Award has announced its shortlist for 2020 with the winner set to be announced at Pipers Corner School’s Literary Festival on 5 February 2020.

The award was launched in 2018 by the Librarians at Aylesbury Grammar School and Pipers Corner School, Tracy Pushong and Sue Harris, to promote the best books written for children and young adults.

The aim of the Bucks Book Award is to inspire and empower young people to read more and to share their love of reading with others. It is aimed at students aged 11-14 who live or go to school in Buckinghamshire.

This year they received nominations for over 50 books, which students have now whittled down to the final six on the shortlist.

Tracy Pushong said:

“Although we are still in our infancy, we are thrilled with the level of participation in the awards. This year we received over 3000 votes to decide the shortlist compared to 900 last year. Our aim is to involve more schools and eventually to establish ourselves as one of the leading school book awards in the South East.”

The 2020 Shortlist as voted by students is as follows:

The Boy Who Steals Houses by C.G. Drews

A Good Girls Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

Two of Us Are Lying by Karen McManus

Night Walker by Ali Sparkes

Murder in the Spotlight by Robin Stevens

The Extinction Trials: Rebel by S.M. Wilson

It is not too late for schools to get involved in this year’s awards. Voting to decide the winner is now open and will close on 17 January, 2020.

For more information on the awards please visit the BBA website www.bucksbookaward.org.uk.

You can also follow them on Twitter @bucksbookaward where you’ll see book reviews, trailers as well as up-to-date news about the awards.