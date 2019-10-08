Bucks book awards reveals latest nominees

The Buckinghamshire Children’s Book Awards has announced its long list for 2019/20.

Launched in 2018 to promote the best books written for children and young adults, it was set up by the librarians at Aylesbury Grammar School and Piper’s Corner School, with the aim of increasing reading for pleasure.

Studies have found that reading for pleasure is important for children’s intellectual development, with those who read regularly gaining higher results in maths, vocabulary and spelling tests than those who read less often.

The books were nominated by KS3 students in participating schools. This year all schools in Bucks are invited to take part in the voting process which is open to students aged 11-14 years, who either live or attend a secondary school in Buckinghamshire.

The shortlist will be announced in November, with the winner's ceremony taking place in February 2020.

The books on this year's long list (in no particular order) are:

The Burning

The Wicked King

The Boy who Steals Houses

The Crystal of Time

Two Can Keep A Secret

The Opposite Of Always

Death in the Spotlight

Night Walker

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder

On The Come Up

The Extinction Trials

Warriors: Lost Stars

For more information about the award visit: www.bucksbookaward.org.uk