Bucks business owner living under 'dark cloud' of HS2 works: "We don't know when we're going to be kicked out"

Paul Murray Clarke started his own business three years ago making bespoke furniture for the people of Buckinghamshire and beyond.

His business however set to be decimated by HS2, which runs straight through Shepherds Furze Farm in Steeple Claydon.

Paul Murray Clarke in his workshop

MC Cabinets, now has to move because of HS2 works, which will bulldoze the Shepherds Furze Farm

But worst of all, they don't know exactly when it is going to happen.

Paul said: "It's awful really. Business is going really well, we've built up a great base of customers in the local area and I really value their support.

"We've been here for about three years now.

"But the worst thing about this is, we don't actually know the exact dates we need to be out of the place by, or when the bulldozers are coming in. The communication has been very poor. There's a lot of rumours circulating, but nothing in concrete.

"It's like living under a cloud. All the hard work building a base of clients just to be flattened."

Paul said he is unsure of his next move.

"We need some definitive information from HS2 ideally, so we can plan for the future.

"Mike Wood who owns the farm kindly sublets to me and my workshop, so hopefully we can continue this partnership if he builds a new place.

"It's just really quite sad we have to move on."

This week Paul joined campaigners and residents in Steeple Claydon to protest preliminary works beginning in the area.

The Oakervee Review, a government directive which could lead to HS2 being scrapped entirely, has not yet delivered its findings. And is is feared that irriversible damage will be done to homes, businesses and the countryside potentially for no reason at all.

