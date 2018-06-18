Bucks County Council leader quizzed over how unitary authority will be funded

The leader of Bucks County Council confirmed today (Monday) that £5.5 million has been set aside to fund the potential formation of a “super council” in the county.

At meeting of the cabinet this morning, Martin Tett was asked if the county council has the money to implement a single-unitary authority in the county, should the Government give plans the green light.

Cllr Tett said: “Have we got a provision for the potential decision by the government to go unitary, for a unitary based the geography of the county?

“I can confirm absolutely, yes we have.

“That was part of the business case approved by full council and we have established a reserve, and quite frankly if we hadn’t done so we would not be prudent.

“Obviously we believe that case is a really good one and will generate savings of £18.2 million a year, so having that money in reserves so we can implement that business case is a very wise investment.

“I am very happy to confirm that.”

In 2016 the county council unveiled plans to scrap all five councils and replace them with one ‘super authority’ in a bid to transform the current system, which has been described as ‘inefficient.’

The leaders of South Bucks, Chiltern, Wycombe and Aylesbury Vale district councils formulated their own rival plans for two councils – one for the north and one for the south of the county.

In March then secretary of state, Sajid Javid, backed the county council’s plans, and launched a public consultation into the proposals, which concluded at the end of May.