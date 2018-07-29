Bucks County Council staff recognised for long service

Eleven members of staff who between them have clocked up 325 years of service at Bucks County Council have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

The staff members ranged from a school caretaker to a reablement worker and they were all presented with framed certificates to mark their 25 years’ service at the council at a special ceremony at Judges Lodgings in Aylesbury.

The special event was hosted by council chief executive Rachael Shimmin and chairman Netta Glover and attended by other senior council managers.

Staff who received awards from Aylesbury Vale were:

Janet Cheriton, teaching assistant at Thomas Hickman School

Alison Gallagher, pre-school administrator at Bearbrook Combined School and pre-school

Melanie Selwood, St Paul's Church of England Combined School

Tracy Thomas, assistant headteacher at Winslow C of E Combined School

Marilyn West, tutor at Harding House, Aylesbury

Other staff members from Bucks who were recognised were:

Sandra Barnes, reablement worker at Wycombe Hospital

Nicola Bertolone, teacher at Butlers Court School

Janet Fearnside, Aftercare personal advisor, High Wycombe

Rosemary Lindsay, the council's exclusions and reintegration officer

Christine Plimsaul, headteacher at Chestnut Lane School, Amersham

Nick Shreive, caretaker at Chartridge Combined School

Speaking after the event chairman Netta Glover said: “Congratulations to everyone here today.

"A quarter of a century working for the same organisation is a true milestone and a wonderful achievement so it is only fitting that it is celebrated in this way."