Bucks Fire and Rescue urges people to check their appliances after washing machine fire

Following a fire involving a washing machine last Friday, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is again urging people to check that their electrical products have not been recalled.

Crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell were called to the fire in Stafford Grove at 8.29pm after the householder noticed wispy smoke coming from the control panel of her washing machine.

The washing machine after it caught fire in Milton Keynes

Following advice from the 999 control room operator, the family closed the kitchen door as they left the premises, limiting the effects of fire and smoke to the kitchen.

As the fire developed, the plastic fascia of the washing machine melted and dripped, with fire damaging the worktop above.

The washing machine involved was a Haier model HWC1270TVE-U, which was sold by Argos between 2012 and 2014.

Argos withdrew the product in 2014, stating that a component part in the control panel could in certain circumstances overheat, leading to localised damage and presenting a risk of fire.

Affected models requiring modification are:

- Bush WM1270TVE (white) and WM1270TVEME (silver)

- Bush DIHWD1270TVE (white) and DIHWD1270TVEME (silver)

- Bush WM1470TVE (white) and WM1470TVEME (silver)

- Bush DIHWD1470TVE (white) and DIHWD1470TVEME (silver)

The serial numbers for the models above are 4782568, 4782599, 4782623, 4782654, 4785730, 4782214, 4782245, 4798363, 4798387

- Haier HW-C/D1270TVE (white) and HW-C/D1270TVEME (silver)

- Haier HW-C/D1470TVE (white) and HW-C/D1470TVEME (silver)

- Haier 1470TVE (white) and 1470TVEME (silver)

No serial numbers were provided for the models above, but the serial number of the affected model pictured is 360900243.

Joanne Cook, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Community Safety & Safeguarding Manager, said:

“This incident highlights the importance of only using appliances like washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers during daytime hours when you are at home and able to respond to the early signs of a fire developing.

“Registering appliances can assist manufacturers and distributors to trace models where problems have been identified in order to provide a timely repair. Many people are unaware that second-hand appliances can still be registered.”

If you think you have this washing machine or a similar model, Argos have produced a video to assist customers in identifying the machine’s model number which can be viewed on YouTube.

If you find that your washing machine is one which requires modification, stop using it immediately and contact Argos on: 0800 888 6124 or email: modifications@0800repair.com.

If you haven't already done so, many domestic appliances up to 12 years old can be registered on the Register My Appliance website.