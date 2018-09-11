Bucks Freemasons donate first response vehicle to Winslow community

The Bucks Freemasons and the Bucks Masonic Charitable Fund (BMCF) have donated a new first responders vehicle to the Winslow community.

The new vehicle was presented to Steve Acton, a Winslow community first responder, and Dave Cave, a community engagement training officer with the South Central Ambulance Service.

The donation replaces the previous first response vehicle that was also purchased through Bucks Freemasons donations in April 2015.

The updated model is larger than its predecessor and offers 4x4 capability to assist in rural locations and adverse weather conditions, as well as being equipped with specialist lifting equipment. It carries all the usual lifesaving gear and medical gases, and it is hoped to soon have the latest communication equipment installed, for which funds are being raised.

Steve Acton said:

“Buckinghamshire Freemasons and Eliot Hall Masonic Centre have always offered fantastic support of Winslow community first responders and through their continued support in providing funding for this vehicle and equipment they are helping to provide life-saving skills and equipment to reach local people who are suffering a medical emergency prior to the arrival of an ambulance. Once again, Winslow community first responders would like to thank Buckinghamshire Freemasons for their continued support.”