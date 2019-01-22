Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust announces new chief executive

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has announced Neil Macdonald as its new permanent chief executive.

Neil first joined the trust in 2005 before taking on a role at the Healthcare Commission and general management positions at Imperial and Guys & St. Thomas’ Trusts.

He then returned to Bucks in 2013 to become the trust's deputy chief operating officer and later chief operating officer in April 2015.

Trust chair Hattie Llewelyn-Davies said: “Neil represents a new generation of NHS leadership and it is great that we have been able to nurture and develop this talent from within our organisation.

“This is an exciting time for the trust as we continue with our transformation.

"I am confident that Neil’s energy and drive, along with his commitment and ambition for our staff and our patients, will ensure that we can continue to maintain high quality care for our patients, as well as positively respond to the challenges facing the NHS in the future. “

Since taking the chief executive role on an interim basis last March, Neil has been credited with improving staff morale, delivering more care closer to people’s homes as well as maintaining the trust’s position of being among the best in the country in areas such as stroke, research and spinal injuries.

Commenting on his appointment Neil said: “I have loved the last ten months.

"I am proud of what we have achieved so far and I am humbled by the dedication of our staff and volunteers.

"Without their professionalism and commitment, we couldn’t deliver the great standards of care for our patients that we aspire to.

“The NHS is unique and I understand how much our services mean to our communities.

"These are my local services too, where my family and friends are treated, and I have a strong ambition and aspiration to make us the safest healthcare system in the country.

“We cannot achieve this in isolation and I look forward to working with our partners, communities, patients and staff in making this vision a reality.”