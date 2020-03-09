BUCKS HERALD COMMENT: Reporting on coronavirus cases is not sensationalist

It is not the media that are coming up with the predictions about the scale of coronavirus, it is the experts in the field

It was only a matter of time before Bucks had its first confirmed case of coronarvirus.

Reporting the facts about the coronavirus

Now, after new details reaching us overnight, it appears that case could be here in Aylesbury - Read full story here.

There had been much speculation, particularly since Public Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday - Read full story here.

There has been speculation, false claims and concerns about potential cases and spread of the disease in our area over the last few weeks.

But when we had it confirmed that the first case had arrived in Bucks we broke the news on our website and social media platforms.

Stories relating to the coronavirus are often being met by a deluge of comments from people accusing the media of scaremongering and hyping up the nation into hysteria.

It was and is not the case for The Bucks Herald, we were just reporting the facts and putting reliable information to the relevant authorities to get answers for the general public. If we had wanted to whip up hysteria and go for the sensationalised stories, we would have published every rumour and speculative story we had heard in the previous week or so.

Coronavirus is exactly that. A virus. Yes, more people may die from other illnesses and diseases...at the moment.

And that is the point of the media coverage...to urge people to take precautions, and take the warnings seriously, to stop coronavirus becoming the epidemic that the experts have warned it may.

It is not the media that are coming up with the predictions about the scale of coronavirus, it is the experts in the field.

If The Bucks Herald, and other regional media outlets, had not reported on the first cases of coronavirus, we would have been accused of ignoring it or covering it up.

So, no, we are not sensationalising the stories or whipping up a state of mass hysteria...we are just reporting the facts, as they happen.