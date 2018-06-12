Bucks NHS Trust volunteer ‘overwhelmed’ at receiving British Empire Medal

A volunteer at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to fundraising and voluntary support for the NHS.

Elaine Trump has been a member of the trust’s patient experience group since 2008 representing the local Crohns and colitis group.

She has contributed in a variety of ways, including reviewing hundreds of new patient leaflets each year and an annual commitment to patient-led assessments of the care environment (PLACE), as a trained assessor.

PLACE is an annual assessment of the quality of hospital environments, used nationally by the NHS which is carried out by patients.

Elaine was an active “flu fighter” last year, participating in the trust’s campaign to encourage more staff to have the flu jab.

Elaine even gave up two full days of her time to participate in patient information films for the endoscopy department.

The films have been viewed more than 11,000 times online and give patients a better understanding of what specific endoscopy procedures are like, helping to prepare and reassure them ahead of these procedures.

Elaine said: “I am overwhelmed and extremely honoured to have been recognised in this way.”

Lee Jones, director for communications and engagement at the trust said: “Elaine has been a core part of our patient experience group for several years and we are incredibly grateful for all that she has done to represent her community’s and her own views to help shape how the trust improves and develops local healthcare services.

“She has used her own experience as a patient for the benefit of others - giving us her feedback to help improve services for other patients.”