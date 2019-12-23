Bucks Safe Haven holiday opening hours

People experiencing mental health crisis can self-refer to additional out-of-hours support at Buckinghamshire Safe Haven.

Bucks Safe Haven offers a safe and supportive environment, alternative to A&E, for people experiencing mental health crisis.

Bucks Safe Haven

It is staffed by Bucks Mind workers and supported by clinicians from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff aim to create a supportive setting where service users can receive emotional support, plan how to keep themselves safe and be signposted to appropriate community-based services.

Safe Haven is not a drop-in service.

If you are an adult in crisis in Buckinghamshire please call Bucks Safe Haven first to see if they can hold a place for you on 07508 350553.

The holiday open hours are:

Monday, December 23 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Tuesday, December 24 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Wednesday, December 25 2019 – CLOSED

Thursday, December 26 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Sunday, December 29 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Monday, December 30 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Tuesday, December 31 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Wednesday, January 1 2020 – CLOSED

Thursday, January 2 2020 – open 6.30pm to midnight