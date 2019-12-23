Bucks Safe Haven holiday opening hours

People experiencing mental health crisis can self-refer to additional out-of-hours support at Buckinghamshire Safe Haven.

Bucks Safe Haven offers a safe and supportive environment, alternative to A&E, for people experiencing mental health crisis.

Bucks Safe Haven

Bucks Safe Haven

It is staffed by Bucks Mind workers and supported by clinicians from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff aim to create a supportive setting where service users can receive emotional support, plan how to keep themselves safe and be signposted to appropriate community-based services.

Safe Haven is not a drop-in service.

If you are an adult in crisis in Buckinghamshire please call Bucks Safe Haven first to see if they can hold a place for you on 07508 350553.

The holiday open hours are:

Monday, December 23 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Tuesday, December 24 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Wednesday, December 25 2019 – CLOSED

Thursday, December 26 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Sunday, December 29 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Monday, December 30 2019 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Tuesday, December 31 – open 6.30pm to midnight

Wednesday, January 1 2020 – CLOSED

Thursday, January 2 2020 – open 6.30pm to midnight