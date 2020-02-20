Bucks University nominated for student nursing awards

Buckinghamshire New University has been named a finalist across three categories in this year's Student Nursing Times Awards.

Bucks New University has three campuses – High Wycombe, Uxbridge and Aylesbury, where the nursing courses are run.

Bucks New University student nurses

Third-year students Leia Grant and Malgorzata Stanikowska have been shortlisted in the Student Nurse of the Year: Children category in recognition of their outstanding academic performance and motivated approach to learning and development.

Melanie Hayward‍, Senior Lecturer at Bucks, said: “Both Leia and Gosia [Malgorzata] are amazing role models for other student nurses. Committed students and passionate nurses who have dedicated themselves to developing both personally and professionally throughout the course.

“They are both enthusiastic learners, and equally hardworking, managing to achieve fantastic results whilst juggling many personal commitments – I’m so proud of them both for being shortlisted – it is so deserved.”

Sanita Rambrichh, who works in the Forensic Unit at West London NHS Trust, has been shortlisted as Practice Supervisor of the Year, who works with Bucks to support students in their placements.

Bucks are also recognised within Partnership of the Year shortlist for their contribution to Pan London Practice Assessment Document.

The awards bring together the nursing community to shine a light on the brightest talent making their way into the profession.

Highlighting excellence in education across all specialities of nursing, the awards also provide the opportunity to congratulate the lecturers, practice supervisors, universities, trusts and private organisations going above and beyond to support student nurses on their journey.

The winners for 2020 will be announced on Friday 24 April at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London.