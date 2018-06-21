Bucks woman receives BEM for work with horse-riding charity

Emma Ford, a volunteer with the South Buckinghamshire branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list and has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work.

The RDA is a charity providing people with the opportunity to ride to benefit their health and well-being and Emma has been a volunteer at the South Bucks branch, based in Slough, for 25 years.

The South Bucks RDA runs on donations and money they independently raise and Emma has been a crucial member of the fundraising committee as well as organising events for the association over the years.

Emma has also been a regional secretary for the RDA for ten years as well as being an instructor.

Emma said: “I own a large grey horse called Shane and have always been fascinated by the effect horses have on people whether ridden or on the ground.”

Emma also offers advice and experience to younger riders and volunteers at the RDA.

She added: “South Bucks is a lovely place to be with lovely people; a real community.

“I have been lucky enough to help riders with both small and challenging achievements, particularly when competing at regional and national level.

“We have great facilities and horses that we have all worked hard to provide and are managed by our brilliant staff.

“I was very surprised to be nominated for the British Empire Medal, it is lovely to be recognised.”