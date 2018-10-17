Budget consultation: Residents urged to give their views on financial plans for next year

Residents in Buckinghamshire are being asked to help the County Council make important budget decisions in a consultation that has launched today.

The annual budget consultation asks people for their views on the Council’s financial plans for next year and on areas where spending should be prioritised. Everyone living or working in the county is encouraged to take part.

The short consultation can be completed online at www.buckscc.gov.uk/budget2019 until the closing date of 14 November.

Noel Brown, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health, says it’s incredibly important that as many people as possible get involved in the consultation: “In these continually challenging times, we need to make sure every pound gets spent where it’s needed most, and it’s also very important that people tell us about the areas and services they would like spending prioritised on.

“Whether you think we need to spend money on supporting good education and learning for our young people, maintaining our roads and pavements or helping our local economy and businesses to grow, this is your chance to get involved and help shape future spending across Buckinghamshire.

“I know many people have strong views on where the Council should spend its money and they may share them with friends or on social media – but giving your views through the budget consultation itself makes sure your views can be heard and considered as part of the actual budget setting process.

“All of the responses submitted through the budget consultation help us to form our spending priorities for the coming year, so this is your opportunity to have your say on how these important decisions are made.”

Martin Tett, Leader of the County Council, said: “Allocating our budget is challenging every year, with ever-rising demand especially in social care for our most vulnerable adults and children.

“We will face some tough decisions in setting next year’s budget, but a strong indication from local people about what we should be focusing on will give us a great start to that process. Please do go to www.buckscc.gov.uk/budget2019 and give your views.”

People without access to the internet or a computer can complete the survey at their local main library, where staff will be happy to help residents complete it online. These are Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Marlow and Princes Risborough.