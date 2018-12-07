Burglar absconds from Springhill open prison

Police are trying to find a convicted burglar and fraudster who absconded from Springhill open prison earlier this week.

Nigel May, 51, was not accounted for during the evening roll call at the open prison in Grendon Underwood on Tuesday December 4.

May (pictured above) is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, bald, and with brown eyes.

May has a scar in his left wrist, tattoos on his arms and love and hate written on his knuckles.

He was in the middle of a sentence for burglary and fraud offences, and has connections with East Sussex.

Investigating officer Sergeant Andy Jones said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing May.

“We would advise anyone who sees someone matching his description to not approach but please call 999.

“If you think you have seen May but he is no longer in the area please call on 101.

“We would ask anyone with information to quote reference 43170371348."