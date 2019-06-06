Business leaders set to promote inclusive leadership at New University event in High Wycombe

An event organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD), Bucks Business First (BBF) and Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) is taking place at the University’s High Wycombe campus on Tuesday 18 June, 6:00-9:00pm.

Gloria Moss

Focused on the secrets of best practice leadership, two guest speakers, Loraine Martins MBE, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Network Rail and Simon Cooke, Director of Catella APAM Property Asset Management will discuss how inclusive leadership has created a culture that boosts employee productivity, motivation and mental well-being as well as customer satisfaction.

Professor Gloria Moss of Bucks New University, one of the panel members, is also the author of a new book called 'Inclusive Leadership'.

A Q&A will follow the presentations.

Entry is £15.00 (including refreshments) with parking available on a first come first served basis.

Booking can be done by registering here: Best Practice Leadership