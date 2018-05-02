Buckingham branch of Santander bank to close in July

Buckingham’s branch of Santander bank, which is based at the University of Buckingham, is to close in the summer.

The branch on Hunter Street is one of 25 across the country that is set to close in the second half of this year.

A Santander spokesman said: “The way customers choose to bank with us is always changing so we regularly review our branch network to make sure it is meeting local customers’ changing needs.

“The University of Buckingham is investing significantly in its campus and our current branch premises will be impacted by redevelopment at the university site.

“Therefore as a result and as part of our most recent review, we have announced that we will be closing our branch at the University of Buckingham in July 2018.

“We remain committed to giving our customers a range of convenient ways to bank with us.

“As an alternative option for those customers who want to bank locally and in person, all Santander current and business account holders can use one of over 11,000 Post Office branches nationwide.

“Customers also have the options of either online, mobile or telephone banking, offering flexibility in when and how they can manage their money.”