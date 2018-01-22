Clays of Buckingham closes its doors after 100 years of trading

A family butchers in Buckingham, known to have been a staple of the town for more than a century, is to cease trading.

Clays of Buckingham, of Market Hill, announced they are to close permanently on January 22, via a sign on their window.

It read: "It is with deep sadness we announce that after over 100 years of trading Clays of Buckingham has now closed and will cease trading.

"Our family decision finishes a long term association with the butchery trade, and is based on the economic downturn within the High Street for small, skilled, independent traders such as ourselves.

"We wish to thank our loyal customers for your business and support during our ownership here at Clays."

Chris Mullis-Serrano, a former employee, said: "I started there as a trainee butcher and slowly learnt a skill set under the watchful eye of Malcolm Allen. I was there for 4 years all told. The place was always vibrant and busy. Malcolm had a rapport with the customers like I had never seen. It is a very sad day for the town as a whole.

"The high street has lost a valuable commodity which was a benefit to many, many people who did not drive. There was no contest Clays sold the best meat in the town. It feels like the small independents are being slowly squeezed to death. Where will it end?"

Rosemary Stuchbury, a lifetime customer, added: "This is the biggest loss to Buckingham that there really could be. They sold first quality meats, were always pleasant to deal with, and we had no queries with them whatsoever. It's sad.

"This move away from the High Street which we are seeing will affect mature people, as they can get into town but can find it difficult to access these services out of town."

The butchers have said that they will be reimbursing vouchers up to April 31 2018, and anyone looking to do so should contact Chandler Ray Solicitors on 01280 814040.

