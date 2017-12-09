Moo's the fairest of them all? Best in show crowned at Winslow Primestock Show

The 148th Winslow primestock show was held in Market Square on Monday December 4.
The annual event was a celebration of local animals, with judging for cows and sheep.
Pictured above is the champion beast, owned by Mike and Emma Dickens from Little Horwood.
Show president Simon Wilkinson was among the judges and helped with the prize presentations.
Show secretary Pauline Clarrige said: “We had around 1500 people come and visit during the day.
“An auction of donated gifts was held in the evening in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).”