Moo's the fairest of them all? Best in show crowned at Winslow Primestock Show

The 148th Winslow primestock show was held in Market Square on Monday December 4.

The annual event was a celebration of local animals, with judging for cows and sheep.

A view of the show from Scott's Trading

Pictured above is the champion beast, owned by Mike and Emma Dickens from Little Horwood.

Show president Simon Wilkinson was among the judges and helped with the prize presentations.

Show secretary Pauline Clarrige said: “We had around 1500 people come and visit during the day.

“An auction of donated gifts was held in the evening in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).”

From L to R, Mike Dickens, Jean Dickens, owners, Little Horwood, and Emma Bishop, daughter, showing their winning animal to Simon Wilkinson, show president, Peter Kara, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and his consort, Dolores Ochoa.

A host of cattle were on display, ready to be judged

Show president, Simon Wilkinson, awards the prizes.

Rosettes and praise were heaped on the winning bovines